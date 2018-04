US urges all parties in Armenia to engage in constructive dialogue

2018-04-25 03:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

US called all parties in Armenia for constructive dialogue to ensure peaceful transition of power, said State Department spokesman Heather Nauert.

"We call on all parties for constructive dialogue within the framework of the Armenian Constitution to ensure a peaceful transition of power that would flow within the framework of the law", she said.