Sixteen people killed in Nigerian church attack: police

2018-04-25 04:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Semi-nomadic herdsmen armed with guns killed 16 people on Tuesday in an attack on a church congregation in a central state of Nigeria plagued by communal violence, police said, Reuters reöprted.

Hundreds of people have died in clashes this year between herders and farmers in central Nigeria in an outbreak of violence that has put pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari less than a year before an election he wants to contest.

The bloody clashes, linked to grazing rights and dwindling fertile land, have raised questions about the government’s ability to maintain security in the country.