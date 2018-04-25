Trump says NAFTA talks going 'nicely,' Canada sees progress on auto rules

2018-04-25 05:45 | www.trend.az | 2

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a new North American Free Trade Agreement could be agreed on quickly, as Canada hailed progress on forging new rules for the auto industry, the pivotal issue in talks to revamp the 24-year-old accord, Reuters reported.

Ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico responsible for NAFTA met in Washington to try to narrow differences on regional content rules for autos in the hope of tying up a deal in the coming days.

“NAFTA, as you know, is moving along. They (Mexico) have an election coming up very soon,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting briefly attended by reporters.

“But we’re doing very nicely with NAFTA. I could make a deal really quickly, but I’m not sure that’s in the best interests of the United States. But we’ll see what happens,” he said.

While details are still being negotiated, a new NAFTA is likely to push the region’s automakers to source more parts from North America in order to create more jobs. Such an outcome could also raise costs for Detroit’s main car manufacturers.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, leaving a 3-1/2-hour meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, said there was progress on autos, which she described as “the heart” of NAFTA.