Ukrainian PM hopes for progress in trade within GUAM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman is convinced that it will be possible to achieve progress in improving the situation regarding bilateral trade within GUAM.

Groysman made the remarks at the beginning of the summit of heads of government of GUAM member countries, the Ukrainian National News (UNN) agency reported.

The summit of government heads of GUAM member countries was held in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Mar. 27.

“We have a small increase in our trade compared to 2015, but I am convinced that this doesn’t correspond to our opportunities. We will be able, after this summit, when we will sign the necessary documents, to improve the situation regarding our bilateral trade,” noted the Ukrainian prime minister.

The GUAM format was created by post-Soviet states in 1997 during the summit of heads of the EU states in Strasbourg. In 1999, Uzbekistan joined the format and four years later withdrew.

In 2006, Ukraine and Azerbaijan announced plans to further increase the GUAM member relations and established its headquarters in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Currently, GUAM cooperates with Washington and Tokyo within “GUAM+US” and “GUAM+Japan” formats.