Germany to allocate 1 bln euro for tackling humanitarian crisis in Syria

2018-04-25 10:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Germany will provide 1 bln euro in humanitarian assistance for Syria, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"We cannot leave Syria’s citizens alone," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, according to the ministry.

Last week, the minister pledged in the Bundestag that the German authorities planned to increase the assistance for Syria. "So far, we have provided more than 2 bln euros and we should reach a higher figure," he said.