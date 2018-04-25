Putin: Use of force by some states plays into terrorists’ hands

The use of military force by some countries bypassing the United Nations Security Council plays into the hands of terrorists and extremists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Some members of the international community have been increasingly trying to ignore the generally recognized norms and principles of the international law and resort to the use of military force bypassing the UN Security Council and refuse to hold talks as a key tool of resolving international disputes," Putin said in his greeting to the participants of the international summit of high-ranking representatives responsible for security issues in Sochi.

Putin’s address was read out loud at the forum’s opening ceremony by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.