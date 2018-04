Russia says expects to sign deal with India on S-400 missiles sale

2018-04-25 11:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia said on Wednesday that it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles, Reuters with reference to the Interfax news agency reported.

It cited Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation as saying that all the technical aspects of the contract had been agreed and a price just needed to be decided.