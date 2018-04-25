Oil dips away from late-2014 highs as rising U.S. supply clouds bull-run

Oil prices on Wednesday fell back from more than three-year highs reached the previous session, as rising U.S. fuel inventories and production weighed on an otherwise bullish market, Reuters reports.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were at $73.71 per barrel at 0655 GMT, down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close and almost $1.8 below the November-2014 high of $75.47 a barrel reached the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $67.58 a barrel, also off the late-2014 highs of $69.56 a barrel marked earlier in April.

Despite Wednesday’s dips, which traders said were also a result of profit-taking after Tuesday’s highs, many analysts say the period of oversupply that started in 2014 has now ended due to supply disruptions and also strong demand.

That has been driven by production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which were introduced in 2017 with the aim of propping up the market, but also because of political risk to supplies in the Middle East, Venezuela and Africa.

Because of the tighter market, the forward curve for Brent <0#LCO:> is now above $70 per barrel until the end of 2018, and prices are above $60 per barrel through 2020.

“Market sentiment is turning increasingly bullish towards the commodity,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.

Despite this, Otunga said “the sustainability of the rally is a concern” as it was fueled largely by political risk in the Middle East.