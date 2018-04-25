Construction of urea plant in Azerbaijan nears completion

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Construction of a urea (carbamide) plant of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has been completed by 99.2 percent, Khayal Jafarov, the plant’s director, said.

He made the remarks at the 3rd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku April 25.

The engineering work and equipment procurement are completed by 100 percent, construction work – by 97 percent, civil work – by 99.88 percent, while the equipment installation is completed by 96.7 percent, he noted.

“Some pumps and other elements have already been launched in the test mode, and the operation of some systems is being tested,” he said. “The turn-key project’s completion is expected in the fourth quarter this year.”

He added that the first auxiliary product, ammonia, will be obtained in August-September.

“After that, the urea production section will start its work, and the urea will be first produced under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in October-November,” Jafarov said.

The plant will produce 1,200 tons of ammonia and, subsequently, 2,000 tons of urea per day. It is planned to supply a quarter of production, that is, 150,000-200,000 tons of urea, to the Azerbaijani domestic market. The remaining part will be exported to Turkey, Georgia and the markets of the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea countries.