Azerbaijan’s mobile operator to introduce unified roaming tariff in Belgium

2018-04-25 11:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Beginning from May 5, 2018, Azerbaijan's mobile operator Azercell Telecom LLC will introduce a single tariff for Postpaid and Prepaid subscribers using roaming services in Belgium, the company's press service announced on April 25.

A minute of incoming calls, regardless of the direction, will cost 0.32 manats, and a minute of outgoing calls will cost 1.5 manats. One megabyte of mobile Internet traffic will cost 3.5 manats and sending one SMS (regardless of direction) will cost 0.20 manats.