Rouhani: Iran seeks constructive co-op with world beyond nuclear deal (UPDATE)

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic is seeking a comprehensive cooperation with the global community.

"We have always said that the correct solution for settling the issues is a win-win solution," Rouhani said April 25, addressing the inauguration ceremony of “Tabriz 2018, The Capital of Islamic Tourism,” the state-run IRINN TV reported.

No agreement will last if one party acts in favor of itself and against the other party, he pointed out.

Rouhani said that Tehran is seeking a comprehensive constructive cooperation with the world, adding that this cooperation is not only limited to the nuclear deal.

He further slammed the US policy towards the Middle East, saying many problems in the region root from wrong viewpoints and decisions towards the regional nations.

Referring to the US politicians, Rouhani said that “some think that the region should move in line with their will and the White House should make decisions for the Middle East."

According to Rouhani, the US cannot make the decisions for the Middle East.

Rouhani also accused the United States of planning to plunder the Arab states’ resources.

Story still developing

