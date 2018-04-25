Renault's Nick Chester talks about difficulties of Baku's F1 track

2018-04-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Baku has an interesting track, and this Grand Prix appeared in the calendar relatively recently, Renault Technical Director Nick Chester said in an interview with F1News.

"The winding section, which passes through the old city is especially good, if a driver loses concentration, he can crash into the barrier. Therefore, both the driver and the technician will face a serious test. There are medium-speed and fast turns on the track, as well as a very long straight segment. This also poses a difficult task for us, because we can not use the level of clamping force that is needed for the middle section of the route, and we have to significantly reduce the clamping just because of this straight segment, and this is a compromise solution. Due to the fact that the level of clamping force is lower than we would like, it will be difficult to ensure that the rubber warms up to the desired operating range, although it is very important to find the optimal balance. It is necessary that the maximum speed would be high, and that the lap time would remain at the proper level, and to comply with both these conditions is not so easy," - said Chester.

Chester also noted that the team needs to adapt to strong winds that affect the behavior of the car on the Baku highway.