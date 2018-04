Azerbaijan, World Meteorological Organization ink MoU (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the ministry said in a message.

The document was signed as part of the “Important role of meteorology organizations in addressing the issues of climate change adaptation” conference organized by Azerbaijan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry in Baku.