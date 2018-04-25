Rouhani: Iran seeks constructive co-op with world beyond nuclear deal (UPDATE)

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic is seeking a comprehensive cooperation with the global community.

"We have always said that the right solution for settling the issues is a win-win solution," Rouhani said April 25, addressing the inauguration ceremony of “Tabriz 2018, The Capital of Islamic Tourism,” the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Tabriz, the third largest city in Iran, has been chosen by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as tourism capital of the Islamic World in 2018.

The Iranian president said that no agreement will last if one party acts in favor of itself and against the other party.

Rouhani said that Tehran is seeking a comprehensive constructive cooperation with the world, adding that this cooperation is not only limited to the nuclear deal.

He further slammed the US policy towards the Middle East, saying many problems in the region root from wrong viewpoints and decisions towards the regional nations.

Referring to the US politicians, Rouhani said that “some think that the region should move in line with their will and the White House should make decisions for the Middle East."

Rouhani noted that the US cannot make the decisions for the Middle East.

Rouhani also accused the United States of planning to plunder the Arab states’ resources.

The Iranian president said that Iran has showed its goodwill to the world and showed that iranophobia was baseless.

He added that the US side is violating the nuclear deal, threatening the banks and investors to not cooperate with Iran.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a presidential waiver on sanctions on the Islamic Republic on May 12.

European officials have already held several talks with Tehran, Moscow and Washington as part of a drive to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump is threatening to scuttle.

So far, Iran has adhered to the terms of the nuclear deal, as verified by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in previous reports since the pact was implemented in January 2016.

