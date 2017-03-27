TAP acquires over 90% of whole working area in Italy

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27



By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



Over 90 percent of the whole working area of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project in Italy was acquired by amicable agreement, said the message posted on TAP AG’s website.



“All private lands were acquired. Three public land plots still need to be acquired. Further additional lands are under investigation by the project team,” said the consortium.



To avoid any impact on the San Foca beach in Italy, TAP is building a 1.5km micro-tunnel. This state-of-the-art engineering minimizes environmental impact and renders the pipeline invisible.



To start building the micro-tunnel – at a site approximately 800m inland from the beach – TAP, as a first step, needs to move and store 231 olive trees, which will later be replanted at the same location.



To enable building the micro-tunnel, TAP will move 211 olive trees as a first step. Out of the total 231 olive trees in the micro-tunnel perimeter, four have been found to be affected by the xylella bacterium. According to Italian legislation and as instructed by the authorities, these will be destroyed so that the disease cannot spread. The 16 remaining trees are monumental olive trees and will require a different procedure.



As a second step, TAP will then move and store an additional approximately 2,000 olive trees along the pipeline’s 8km route, from the micro-tunnel exit to the Pipeline Receiving Terminal (PRT).



Once the pipeline construction activities are completed in 2019, the olive trees will be brought back and planted in their original perimeter.



TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

