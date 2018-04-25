Afghan authorities have no Taliban’s response on offer to launch talks

2018-04-25 | www.trend.az

The Afghan government has not received a response from the Taliban movement on a proposal to launch a direct dialogue, but expects to get its backing, the president’s adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have not yet received the answer, but expect that it will be positive," he said. "We hope that the response will be given soon," Atmar added.

When asked if the talks may be held in the framework of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan, he stressed that "the choice of a venue is a secondary matter."