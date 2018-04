Branches of AtaBank OJSC to work extended hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

During the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku, AtaBank OJSC will work extended hours.

Branches of AtaBank OJSC will work from 9:00 to 18:00 (GMT +4) on April 28-29.