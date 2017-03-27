Turkmenistan preparing for parliamentary election

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Mar. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has scheduled a parliamentary election for May 21, the country’s Central Election Commission said Mar. 27.

New MPs will be elected to replace the ones who discontinued their office terms early, according to the Turkmen CEC.

Turkmenistan will also elect members of local governing bodies on the same day due to changes in administrative and territorial structures of the country’s regions.

Ensuring transparency and wide choice at the election were set as priorities in a meeting of the Turkmen Central Election Commission Mar. 27.

Representatives of the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, as well as public organizations and associations of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting.