Gazprom to complete Power of Siberia construction to Chinese border before end of 2018

2018-04-25 12:31 | www.trend.az | 1

By the end of 2018, Gazprom plans to complete construction of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline until the border with China, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Vitaly Markelov said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Before the end of this year we plan to complete construction of the gas pipeline at this site in full. In 2019, we planned only eliminating technological gaps after testing," he said.

