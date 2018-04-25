Оpposition in Armenia puts forward condition of its participation in election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The opposition in Armenia will boycott the parliamentary election if it is held under the direction of the Prime Minister representing the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), leader of the protest movement Nikol Pashinyan said April 25, RIA Novosti reported.

In his video message posted on Facebook Pashinyan touched upon the statement of acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on the possibility of holding early parliamentary election.