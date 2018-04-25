No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

The OSCE monitoring held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 25 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 25.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Andrzej Kasprzyk, personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, and his field assistants Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster.