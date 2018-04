Tehran to resume nuclear program, if US withdraws from Iran deal — security chief

2018-04-25 13:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran will return to its nuclear program, if the United States unilaterally withdraws from the Iran deal, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"[Should the United States withdraw from the deal], we will return the operation of our nuclear facilities to the level of activity that existed before the deal was reached," he told reporters.