Russia to deliver new air defense systems to Syria

2018-04-25 13:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia plans to deliver new air defense systems to Syria in the near future, RIA news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The ministry added it plans to study a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile captured by Syrian forces in a recent attack, in order to improve Russia’s own missiles.

