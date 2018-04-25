High probability of a Brexit deal with EU, says Davis

2018-04-25 13:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday he believed that there was a high probability that Britain would negotiate a deal to leave the European Union, dismissing fears that the country could crash out of the bloc, Reuters reports.

Telling a parliamentary committee of lawmakers that there was only a tiny probability of a no deal, he said: “I think the massively higher probability is a deal.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news