Turkey ready to mull border crossing issue with Russia

2017-03-27 17:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed Ankara’s readiness to hold discussions with Moscow about the procedure for Russian citizens to cross the Turkish border without foreign passports, Anadolu news agency reported March 27.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of the Russian community in Antalya, Turkey.

He added that Turkey and Russia achieved great progress regarding the border crossing issue two years ago.

"The friendly relations between the two countries contribute to the solution of regional problems, in particular, the armistice in Syria,” he added. “Turkey and Russia are also working over the issues related to the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Syria."

Cavusoglu added that Ankara intends to strengthen cooperation with Moscow to settle regional problems.

He also said that Turkey and Russia fulfill the promises and act in accordance with the signed agreements, adding that fact played an important role in normalization and improvement of relations between the two countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @o_quluzade