Britain says working closely with allies on new Iran measures

2018-04-25

Britain is working closely with allies to address issues relating to Iran, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa said on Wednesday, giving British backing to French President Emmanuel Macron’s talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters reports.

“We are working closely with our allies on how to address the range of challenges Iran poses in the Middle East, including those issues that President Macron proposed a new deal might cover,” the spokesman said.