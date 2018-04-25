Kyrgyz people positive about Shavkat Mirziyoyev's foreign policy - mayor

Baku, Azerbijan, April 25

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

A new joint Uzbek-Kyrgyz enterprise on manufacturing of “Imzo” metal-plastic windows and doors has been opened in Osh city of Kyrgyzstan, local media reported on April 25.

“The work on opening new joint enterprises in interests of Kyrgyz and Uzbek peoples will continue in line with the ongoing cooperation programs. Kyrgyz people are very glad and are talking with great hope about the foreign policy of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev towards the neighbors,” Major of Osh city Aytmamat Kadyrbayev said at the opening ceremony.

According to him, large-scale changes in various spheres in Uzbekistan are positively affecting the development of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations in joint projects.

More than 70 workplaces and two production lines are going to be created in the enterprise.