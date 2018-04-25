SOCAR methanol plant eyes to increase supplies by sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

SOCAR Methanol LLC, the methanol plant of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, plans to increase the supply of methanol by sea, General Director of SOCAR Methanol LLC Elnur Mustafayev said.

He made the remarks at the 3rd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku April 25.

“Presently, methanol is exported by the Marketing and Operations Department of SOCAR through the Kulevi Oil Terminal, the storage capacity of which allows storing 20,000 cubic meters of methanol with the possibility of expansion,” Mustafayev said. “The methanol from Azerbaijan is supplied to the countries of the Mediterranean region (Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Greece, Egypt, Israel), to Turkey, Georgia, Romania, Belgium, France, Kazakhstan, China and even Brazil.”

He added that the company plans to increase supplies through the Caspian Sea via the Volga–Don Canal.

The director general noted that it is necessary to increase the storage capacities of the plant.