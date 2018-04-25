Israeli big data co ScyllaDB raises $10m

Israeli real-time big data database company ScyllaDB today announced that it has closed a $10 million Series C funding round led by TLV Partners. Previous investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, and Western Digital also participated in the round. This latest round brings ScyllaDB’s total funding to $35 million. Shahar Tzafrir of TLV Partners will join the company’s board of directors, Globes reports.

Tzafrir said, “ScyllaDB has quickly built a thriving community of users who recognize the architectural advantages of the Scylla database. Beyond its distinct performance advantages, Scylla is unique in its ability to fully exploit available hardware resources, leading to a dramatic reduction in TCO. That’s one of the reasons so many organizations are migrating to Scylla from Cassandra, MySQL, Hbase, MongoDB, Redis and others. We are very excited to join the team and to guide the company as it moves forward.”

ScyllaDB will use the funds to accelerate its entry into the database-as-a-service (DBaaS) market, leveraging the early success of the Scylla open source database and the company’s acquisition of DBaaS intellectual property in October of last year.

With offices in Herzliya and Palo Alto, ScyllaDB was founded by CEO Dor Laor. He said, “Organizations are looking for their development teams to spend less time on the database and more time focused on their business. We will continue to add more functionality to our product set, and later this year we will launch our database-as-a-service offering as the next logical step for our high-performance NoSQL database. We’re pleased to see that our investors share our excitement for the future of our company.”