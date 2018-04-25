Senior Iranian industrialist warns against possible hike in prices

Tehran, Iran, April 25

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

A senior Iranian producer has warned that the recent currency fluctuations in the country would leave a negative impact on the final prices of home appliances, though the ongoing recession may reduce its effects.

"The surge in the rate of US dollar against the Iranian rial is very likely to result in a hike in the prices of raw materials and the wages of the workers," the secretary general of the Association of the Industries of Household Appliances of Iran, Habibollah Ansari, told Trend.

He further speculated that in the market’s current situation some producers may prefer to refrain from increasing the final prices due to the ongoing recession.

The Iranian national currency, rial, gave up some 20 percent against the US dollar in two weeks. Many in Iran over the past weeks rushed to hedge against depreciation of their assets amid fears over an imminent collapse of the nuclear deal and the return of economic sanctions.