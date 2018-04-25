Russian, Iranian, Turkish top diplomats expected to meet in Moscow April 28

A trilateral meeting on Syria between Russian, Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected to be held in Moscow on April 28, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Wednesday.

"A meeting between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers on the Syrian settlement is due to be held on Saturday in Moscow," the source said.

The previous negotiations between the top diplomats of the three countries acting as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire were held in Astana on March 16.

