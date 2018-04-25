Azerbaijani defense minister to pay official visit to China

2018-04-25 17:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for Beijing on April 26 at the invitation of Defense Minister of the People's Republic of China, Member of State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Colonel General Wei Fenghe, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message April 25.

Within the official visit, Hasanov will hold meetings with the officials of the military-political leadership and other state structures of China in military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres.

While visiting China's defense industry enterprises, the Azerbaijani delegation will review modern military equipment and other military products that can strengthen the military capability of the Azerbaijani army.

