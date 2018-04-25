Armenia’s acting minister of sports decides to resign and join protesters

Armenia’s Acting Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan said about his resignation and joining the rallies in Yerevan, Russia’s RIA Novosti agency reported April 25.

"Realizing the responsibility of every citizen to the Armenian statehood, I am leaving the post of the minister of sports and youth affairs," Rostomyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that as a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party he listened to the appeal of the party leader Gagik Tsarukyan and intends to take to the streets to participate in the opposition rally.