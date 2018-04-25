Azerbaijan re-elected member of Board of Trustees of Universal Postal Union’s Fund

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The Postal Administration of Azerbaijan elected member of the Board of Trustees of Quality of Service Fund (QSF) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the Ministry of transport, communications and high technology told Trend on April 25.

The election was held in the framework of the spring session of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) which was held in the Swiss city of Bern from 16 to 20April.

Candidates from five geographical regions of the world were nominated for membership in the Board over the next three years. The representative of Azerbaijan was among the candidates from Eastern Europe and North Asia regions.

By a majority vote, the candidate from Azerbaijan was re-elected as a member of Board of Trustees of Quality of Service Fund. The Board consists of representatives of 11 countries of the world.