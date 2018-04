ADB to invest in program of Central Asian regional economic cooperation

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will invest $5 billion in the program of Central Asian regional economic cooperation until 2020, Kazakh media outlets reported.

Eleven countries participating in the mentioned program will receive funds for further development of the region's infrastructure and improvement of its transport and energy potential.