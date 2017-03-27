Azerbaijan appeals to OSCE Minsk Group member countries

2017-03-27 18:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan appealed to the OSCE Minsk Group member countries, OSCE Permanent Council chairperson and other institutions of the organization regarding the military drills of Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the illegal visit of Armenia’s president to those territories and the statements made by him.

The appeal letter was sent by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to the OSCE, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Mar. 27.

Story still developing