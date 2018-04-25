Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2018-04-25 18:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 14:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

Following the official welcoming ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a one-on-one meeting in Ankara.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres.

The importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey was emphasized in terms of development of the relations.

Further, it was stressed that bilateral relations have been developing successfully in political, economic, energy and other fields between the two countries. The sides expressed confidence that the cooperation would continue to develop.

The importance of the global projects that Azerbaijan and Turkey have been implementing together was also highlighted.

The sides further exchanged views on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news