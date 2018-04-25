Iran’s defence ministry prepared for US possible withdrawal from nuke deal

Iran’s defense minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that his ministry is prepared to implement its special plans if the US decides to withdraw from the nuclear deal reached between Tehran and the six world powers.

Hatami said that entire country has a integrated plan, in case of US possible whdrawal from the nuclear deal, which came into force in 2016, Fars news agency reported April 25.

The defense ministry also will implement the dedicated plan on time, the minister added.

In July 2015, Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, Great Britain, China, USA, and France) and Germany reached an agreement on the settlement of Tehran's nuclear issue.

The US president Donald Trump has repeatedly called the deal with Iran harmful, arguing that it did not prevent Iran from creating nuclear weapons, but only delayed it.

President Trump is expected to sign a presidential waiver on sanctions on the Islamic Republic on May 12.

European officials have already held several talks with Tehran, Moscow and Washington as part of a drive to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that Trump is threatening to scuttle.

Iran’s defense minister criticized the US, saying disloyalty to an internationally-endorsed deal will result in serious consequences.

Those who have distorted confidence on the international scene re responsible for its international consequences, Hatami said, adding that "this is a serious issue."

