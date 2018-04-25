PM: China ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan for benefit of both nations

Prime Minister of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang has congratulated Novruz Mammadov on his appointment as Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Xinhua reported.

Keqiang positively assessed the progress achieved in development of the bilateral ties after the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan.

He further stressed that China is ready to promote together with the Azerbaijani side continuous progress in bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The two countries should also work together on the Belt and Road Initiative to bring more benefits to peoples of Azerbaijan and China, Li said.

