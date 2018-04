F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin: No room for mistakes on Baku track

There is no room for mistakes on the Baku city circuit, Williams Formula 1 driver Sergey Sirotkin told the team's press service before the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.

"I think that Baku track is rather complicated, combining very long, high-speed lines with hard braking zones. There is no room for mistakes, which makes the race itself interesting, giving good opportunities for overtaking," the driver said.