Sargsyan's resignation not sufficient if real change going to happen: Amanda Paul

2018-04-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

Sargsyan's resignation is not sufficient either if real change is going to happen, says Amanda Paul, senior policy analyst with the European Policy Center (EPC) in Brussels.

On April 23, the new Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned after several days of protests by thousands of demonstrators in the capital city against his election at the end of his yet another presidential term.

In her interview for Eurasia Diary, Amanda Paul talked about the reasons of such a huge scale demonstrations taking place in Armenia and about what made Sargsyan to resign.

“Through these protests Armenians said enough is enough. Armenians were fed up with the shenanigans and skullduggery of Sargsyan and his allies. They refused to accept the underhanded way that the political system was changed to allow Sargsyan to stay in power by moving from the Presidency to the Prime Minister’s post," she said.