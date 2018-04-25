MP: Sargsyan to answer before tribunal for Khojaly genocide

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Sadigov voiced belief that Serzh Sargsyan will answer before the tribunal for the Khojaly genocide, for murdering innocent Azerbaijani people, elderly and children.

The history shows that war criminals, who had the blood of innocent people on their hands, have not gone unpunished, the MP told Trend.

"First of all, they are punished by their people and then the army that they head. Later, the international tribunal punishes them. Sargsyan relied on his army; Sargsyan admitted that he committed the Khojaly genocide and did everything to continue self-confident criminal activity," Sadigov said.

Sadigov stressed that the current deplorable state of the Armenian economy, impoverishment of the population and country's blockade are "great merits" of Sargsyan.

"The people have already questioned him, the army rose up against him and removed him from the power. But this is only the beginning of his punishment," he noted.

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23 amid protests. He was elected President of Armenia twice, in 2008 and 2013. Protests against his election as the Prime Minister began on April 13.

The opposition accuses Sargsyan of poor governance and deteriorating economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

