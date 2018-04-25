MP: Armenians should sue Sargsyan at int'l tribunal

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The situation that emerged after the elections held in Azerbaijan and Armenia once again showed a great difference between the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend.

Following the election, a new government was formed and reforms were continued in Azerbaijan, while in Armenia the election led to confrontations, political chaos and people demanded the resignation of the government.

The MP stressed that the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in stability.

"Because, over these years, President Ilham Aliyev, first of all, defended the interests of the people, kept in focus the growth of Azerbaijani citizens' social well-being. In addition, the country's economy grew by 3.2 times and major projects were realized," he said.

The Armenian president, on the contrary, destroyed and plundered his country, according to Huseynov.

"People leave Armenia due to hunger, poverty and unemployment. Over the years, as many job places as the number of Yerevan's residents have been opened in Azerbaijan, salaries and pensions have been increased several times. That is, the difference between Azerbaijan and Armenia is obvious. Therefore the Armenian people began to protest against the government and had their say," he said.

He added that the tensions will continue in Armenia, and even may deepen.

Huseynov further noted that Sargsyan committed cruel crimes both against the Azerbaijani people and Armenians.

"Sargsyan himself admitted that he was directly involved in the Khojaly genocide committed back in 1992. Therefore, he must be sued and will be sued at the international tribunal. Sargsyan led the processes taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh in 1988-1993; then he was the defense minister. Sargsyan is the culprit of bloodshed in Karabakh. He not only committed the Khojaly genocide, but also shed the blood of Armenians. The shooting of the parliamentarians at the Armenian parliament, the March events of 2008 are also 'merits' of Sargsyan. That is, Sargsyan is a criminal and should stand the international court. Armenians themselves must sue him. He is the enemy of all mankind and humanity," he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23 amid protests. He was elected President of Armenia twice, in 2008 and 2013. Actions against his election as the Prime Minister began on April 13.

The opposition accuses Sargsyan of poor governance and deteriorating economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

