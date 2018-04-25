OSCE Sec. Gen. congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 24

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"Your Excellency, I convey my most sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," reads the congratulatory message.

Greminger stressed that Azerbaijan's long-standing commitment to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) deserves appreciation.

"I highly value your efforts to create a democratic, secure and stable environment for all citizens of your country," he said.

The OSCE is committed to further strengthening its cooperation with Azerbaijan in comprehensive security and implementation of the Organization's commitments, as well as efforts of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his special envoys in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Greminger said.

He stressed that the OSCE is also ready to support further strengthening of the reforms in democratic governance, security and economic development in Azerbaijan at any moment.

"Your Excellency, please accept my highest esteem," reads the congratulatory message.

