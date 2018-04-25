FIG World Cup opening ceremony in Baku to be dynamic: head coach of Azerbaijani team

2018-04-25 21:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku promises to be dynamic and interesting, the stage director and head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, Mariana Vasileva, told Trend on April 25.

Vasileva noted that the main theme of the opening ceremony will be devoted to interaction of the four elements.

"The opening ceremony promises to be very dynamic and interesting, as it will feature athletes representing all types of gymnastics, as well as our choreographers. The main theme of the opening ceremony will be interaction of the four elements - fire, land, air and water. The theme is very serious, we want to show that our planet exists due to the interconnection of these four elements .They are the driving forces not only of the Earth as a whole, but of sport in particular," Vasileva explained.

She added that preparations for the opening of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics were rather difficult this year.