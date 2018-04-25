Russian, Armenian presidents discuss political crisis in Armenia

It is crucial for all political forces in Armenia to show restraint and responsibility so as to overcome the domestic crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian counterpart Armen Sargsyan agreed in their phone conversation on Wednesday, TASS reports.

Putin and Sargsyan "discussed the current situation in Armenia," the Kremlin said. "Vladimir Putin and Armen Sargsyan emphasized that to overcome the internal crisis as soon as possible, it is of importance to show restraint and responsibility, readiness to solve the existing problems through constructive dialogue in strict compliance with the Constitution."