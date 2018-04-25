Azerbaijani MP: Karabakh conflict poses threat to regional security

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a threat to regional security, Azerbaijani MP Elshad Hasanov said at the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg April 25.

"I think that the protracted conflicts are a serious challenge for the European continent,” he said. “In this regards, the unsettled conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan poses a threat to regional security."

“Armenia continues to occupy Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts,” he said. "The international community recognizes that these are integral parts of Azerbaijan."

“As a result of this conflict, almost one million Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their native lands,” he said. "They turned into internally displaced people on their territory."

Speaking about the work being carried out by the Azerbaijani government to improve the living conditions of refugees, the MP stressed that the country is ready to share experience in solving the humanitarian crises.

Azerbaijani MP Sahiba Gafarova also delivered speech at the event.