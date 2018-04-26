Former US President George H.W. Bush moved from intensive care

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved from an intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room as he recovers from an infection that spread to his blood, his office said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The 93-year-old former president “is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,” his office said in a statement.

Bush, a Republican who served a single term from 1989 to 1993, is expected to continue his recovery in the hospital for several more days, the statement said.