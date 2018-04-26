Report: Armed gunman attacks Iranian Interests Section in Washington

An armed gunman attacked the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington DC was attacked early Saturday morning, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

An unidentified attacker threw stones and fired shots at Iran's only official consular office in the US around 4:30 AM local time. Eyewitnesses reported that the attacker shouted anti-Iranian slogans. One worker was injured in the attack, Iranian media stated.

The attacker was arrested by police, but no further information about his identity or motives has been released. IRNA posted a video of the arrest on social media.