Macron: Trump will exit Iran nuclear deal in may

2018-04-26

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Wednesday that he believes US President Donald Trump will rip up the 2015 joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA) limiting Tehran's potential to develop nuclear weapons, despite strong suggestions from world leaders to keep the deal and, if necessary, build on it, Sputnik News reports.

"My view - I don't know what your president will decide - is that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons," the 40-year-old French leader said at a speaking engagement at George Washington University.

"If you heard him in the Oval Office you will have come to the same conclusion," Macron said, noting that it was a "campaign promise."

Macron clarified that Trump's pending move will form part of a "strategy of increasing tension" with Iran, whose influence has grown considerably across the Middle East over the past 20 years, despite the US military's presence in Qatar, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Bahrain.